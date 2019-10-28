“Friends” went off the air 15 years ago, and that’s approximately the same time faithful fans of the beloved sitcom began wishing for a revival run.

And now, after having their dreams dashed again and again, there’s finally a reason to hope for … “something.”

Jennifer Aniston paid a visit to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Monday and teased superfan Charlie Puth — and every other fan — about a loose plan that’s already in the works.

The singer-songwriter was hoping the star would announce a series reboot, but Aniston ruled that out right from the start.

“A reboot of the show? No,” she said. “Listen, we would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is, so we’re just trying."

Then she said the words that fans have longed to hear: “We’re working on something.”

DeGeneres immediately guessed a movie must be on the way, which earned a sarcastic reply from Aniston, who said, it was a “huge, huge, huge movie.”

But really, she insisted that they don’t really know what’s happening yet, adding, “I don’t want to lead people on.”

Too late for that. Fans have been running wild with speculation since earlier this month, when Aniston shared her very first photo on Instagram — a group pic with all her old “Friends.”

"We did that because we miss each other, and we all happened to be in the same part of the world," the 50-year-old said when asked about the photo op.

And because, you know, they're "working on something"!