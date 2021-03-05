Jennifer Aniston reveals the significance behind her '11 11' tattoo

Jennifer Aniston and her best friend are so close that the pair has matching wrist tattoos to honor their special bond.

Fans first spotted the 52-year-old's ink last year, according to People, but she just revealed that her BFF, actor Andrea Bendewald, has the exact same tattoo.

On Thursday, Aniston took to her Instagram story to wish Bendewald, 51, a happy birthday and shared a series of photos of the two.

"Happy birthday to my forever sister from another mister @andreabendewald...37 years and counting. And the best is yet to come," she wrote.

Best friends forever! Jenniferaniston/Instagram

The "Friends" star, who has known her pal since she was 14 years old, posted four photos of Bendewald, including one that showed both ladies showing off their matching "11 11" tattoos.

The friends showed off their matching tattoos. Jenniferaniston/Instagram

Last month, Bendewald paid tribute to Aniston on her birthday, calling her the "best-est, most beautiful, talented, big hearted, kind and FUNNY woman on the planet!" The actor shared a few of the same photos that Aniston did this week, including the one of their wrists.

Bendewald also alluded to the tattoos in the caption, writing "Can't wait to celebrate and make more magical wishes! 11:11✨🙏✨ Love walking through this lifetime with you."

The exact meaning of the "11 11" design is still unclear, but it could be related to Aniston's birthday (Feb. 11). Or, according to People, it could be a tribute to the actor's dog Norman, who died in 2011.

What is clear, though, is that these two ladies have a sweet, unbreakable bond, and are quite fond of social media tributes. Back in 2018, Bendewald wished Aniston a happy 49th birthday on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday to my best friend, twin from another mother, soul sister of the ages. Friends since we were 14 and still growing and learning together. You make the world a better place and life so much more enjoyable and a fun ride. Grateful for you everyday and in every way," she wrote.

She also sent a special shoutout to Aniston on her 50th birthday.

"Happy Birthday to our beautiful friend who brings so much love and light to our world! You make 50 look exceptional! LOVE YOU!!!" she wrote.