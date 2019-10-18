Remember the one where Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston were sisters?

OK, it was on a couple of episodes of "Friends," way back in 2000 — and the two blond sibs were far from besties (Reese’s Jill dated Ross briefly) — but we definitely have not forgotten.

And, as it turns out, with a little prompting, neither have the actresses! On Friday, Witherspoon posted an Instagram video of both reenacting some lines from their time together on the show, and we’re all swooning with nostalgia.

In the video — taken from an interview with "Access Hollywood" — the pair glance at a sheet (which we assume has the lines on it). "Oh, that's sweet," says Witherspoon.

"Is this where you say the line that you love so much?" Aniston asks her.

But there's a problem; Aniston, 50, isn't entirely sure she knows the prompting line. Witherspoon, 43, gracefully covers their faces and whispers it to her. Then, they're ready.

Aniston sits up straight and tells her, "I say, 'You can't have Ross!'"

Witherspoon is incensed. "'Can't have? Can't have?' The only thing I can't have is dairy!"

And scene. Just look at how pleased they both look!

Witherspoon made two appearances as Rachel's antagonistic, profligate younger sister, showing up after angering their father with her spendthrift ways. Jill thought she'd learn how to behave by hanging out with her sis, but she quickly reverted to her careless nature.

Witherspoon and Aniston have teamed up again for the Apple TV+ series "The Morning Show," set to debut Nov. 1. If we're really lucky, maybe Ross — er, David Schwimmer — will make an appearance, starting the feud all over again!