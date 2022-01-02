Jennifer Aniston recaps 2021 with glimpses into her life: 'The little in between moments'

Jennifer Aniston is sharing a small glimpse into what last year looked like for her.

On Instagram, the 52-year-old actor shared an Instagram Reel on Friday, December 31 set to R.E.M.’s song “It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine).” The video commemorated all of the moments, both big and small, that happened in 2021 before ringing in the new year.

The post was made up of a variety of short video clips and photos taken throughout her year, documenting everything between work projects, her dogs and her personal fun time. She also showed her flexibility at one point, doing a yoga-inspired stretch with her leg.

“The little in between moments of 2021 that didn’t make the feed,” she wrote in the caption. “Happy new year everybody. Now… onto the next.”

In one clip, Aniston could be seen reading a script on a white couch in front of a camera set up as she held up her coffee cup. The next featured a behind-the-scenes clip of her “Morning Show” co-star Reese Witherspoon waving as she stood on set donning a long puffer jacket and comfortable slippers.

Reese Witherspoon on the set of the Apple TV+ show, "The Morning Show." Instagram Story / Instagram Story

Almost back-to-back, Aniston shared two polar opposites of life. In one clip, she could be seen dressed casually in a pair of glasses as she played Jenga.

Next, she was in the middle of a glam photoshoot with her former “Friends” co-stars David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, and Lisa Kudrow for the show’s highly-anticipated reunion, which premiered on HBO Max last May. A quick snap of a sneaky photo the cast took together followed, which included Aniston in the center of the photo holding up two middle fingers.

David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, and Lisa Kudrow pose for the cover of "People" magazine. Instagram Story / Instagram Story

Amid the moments that showed off a behind-the-scenes of Hollywood, she also shared a gorgeous shot of the sunset, as well as some snaps two of her three dogs, Clyde and Lord Chesterfield, who she adopted in October 2020.

Toward the end of the video, she shared a selfie with Kathryn Hahn and Jon Stewart on the set of ABC’s “Live In Front of a Studio Audience.” Aniston portrayed the character Blair in a version of the season three episode “Kids Can Be Cruel” from “The Facts of Life,” while Hahn took on the role of Jo and Stewart had a guest role as Carl Price.

Kathryn Hahn, Jon Stewart and Jennifer Aniston the set of ABC's "Live In Front of a Studio Audience." Instagram Story / Instagram Story

2021 was a big year for Aniston, in more ways than one. Beyond the massive “Friends” reunion and her role in “Live In Front of a Studio Audience,” season two of the Apple TV+ show “The Morning Show” hit the platform in the middle of September.

Outside of her acting career, Aniston also embarked on a new venture: her own haircare line, LolaVie. The line launched at the beginning of September, adding “beauty boss” to her resume. She introduced the brand to her fans on Instagram, sharing a series of behind-the-scenes videos and photos of the launch process.

Aniston ended the year with an honor at The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Entertainment event at the beginning of December where she accepted the accept the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award, which recognizes "trailblazers and philanthropists in entertainment and media" according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Maybe I haven’t done my best work yet, as an artist or as a human being,” Aniston said during her speech at the event. “Maybe I am just beginning. So, I started to embrace this idea of being a ‘late bloomer’ … of, just beginning.”