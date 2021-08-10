Jennifer Aniston posts photos for ex Justin Theroux's birthday: 'Love you!'

Still friends!

Jennifer Aniston helped her ex-husband Justin Theroux usher in his 50th birthday on Monday. The former "Friends" star, 52, shared two pics of Theroux in her Instagram story to help him celebrate the milestone.

Aniston helped ex-husband Justin Theroux celebrate his 50th birthday. jenniferaniston/Instagram

One pic found the "Leftovers" alum posing in a suit and tie alongside one of his beloved dogs. "Happy Birthday JT," Aniston wrote on the pic, adding a festive party emoji.

Aniston called her ex "Truly one of a kind" in a post on Instagram. jenniferaniston/Instagram

The second snap showed Theroux bare-chested and motioning to the camera with both hands. "Truly one of a kind. Love you!" Aniston captioned the shot.

The friendly exes tied the knot in 2015 after nearly four years of dating. They went their separate ways in 2018.

Theroux and Aniston at the Academy Awards ceremony in 2013. Jason Merritt / Getty Images

In April, Theroux opened up about the intense amount of publicity he received while he and Aniston were together, during a Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist. The "Mosquito Coast" star recalled his Hollywood pal Jason Bateman giving him "one of the most sage pieces of advice ever" to help him to adjust.

"(Bateman) said, 'Look, in that side of the entertainment industry a character is about to be born. And that character is you, but it's not you. That character is angry. That character has got a problem. That character is sweet. It's just this little soap opera that gets written in the margins," Theroux said, summing up Bateman's thoughts about celebrity media.

"My advice," Theroux recalled Bateman telling him, "is don't follow that guy's storyline."

Earlier in the same month, Theroux shot down tabloid rumors that implied that he and Aniston split because Aniston wanted to live in Los Angeles, and he wanted to live in New York.

"That’s a narrative that is not true, for the most part," the actor told Esquire.

Theroux added that he and Aniston were still very much in one another's lives.

"Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic split, and we love each other," he said. “I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship."