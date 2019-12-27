Here’s how to score some of the best deals of the year on electronics, clothing and travel

Jennifer Aniston posts cute Christmas throwback photo with her dad

Her dad is also in show business, best known for portraying Victor Kiriakis on “Days of Our Lives.”

By Samantha Kubota
By Samantha Kubota

Jennifer Aniston posted an adorable throwback photo with her dad, John Aniston, on Thursday.

The ‘Friends’ actress posted the picture with a sweet message.

“Christmas with one of my creators,” she wrote .”Then and now #TBT. Love you, papa.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6jXsndBdSA

Aniston added a heart emoji to her post.

Hilary Swank even commented “Precious.”

Jennifer Aniston poses as she's honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame with her father in 2012.Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Her dad is also an actor. He's played Victor Kiriakis on “Days of Our Lives" since 1985.

Aniston has been having some fun with her Instagram account since joining the social media platform earlier this year.

For her inaugural post, Aniston shared a selfie of her and her former “Friends” co-stars.

She even wrote "My friends call me Jen" in the bio to her page.

