Jennifer Aniston suggests a simple way fans can honor Matthew Perry

Jennifer Aniston knows exactly how people can pay tribute to Matthew Perry.

The “Morning Show” actor was asked how fans can honor her former “Friends” co-star when she walked the red carpet at the Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 14.

“Celebrate him,” she told “Entertainment Tonight.”

Perry died in October at the age of 54 from acute effects of ketamine after he was found drowned in a hot tub in his home, one of the most shocking and high-profile celebrity deaths of 2023.

This is not the first time Aniston has spoken about Perry since his death.

Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry attend the screening of "Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story" on Jan. 23, 1995. Ron Galella / Getty Images

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” read a joint statement from the "Friends" cast shortly after Perry's death. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able,” the statement continued. “For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Aniston did indeed say more, as did the rest of the cast.

“Oh boy this one has cut deep... Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before,” she began a lengthy Instagram post in November.

“In the last couple weeks, I’ve been poring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again. I’ll keep them forever and ever,” she continued.

Aniston ended her post by alluding to the addiction issues Perry endured in his life.

“Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain,” she wrote. “I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying ‘could you BE any crazier?’”

Aniston has also revealed she texted Perry the morning that he died.

Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox in a scene from "Friends." NBC / Getty Images

“He was happy. He was healthy. He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy — that’s all I know,” Aniston told “Morning Show” co-star Reese Witherspoon during a conversation published by Variety in December.

“I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn’t struggling. He was happy.”

“I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy,” she added. “He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard.”