This Jennifer Aniston look-alike will make you think you've found a new 'Friend'

Jennifer Aniston, is that you on TikTok?

Because it sure looks like it! And, in fact, sounds like the star of "Friends"!

In this viral video, which has been viewed 2.5 million times in two days, a woman who looks a whole lot like Aniston, says, "I want to quit. But then I think I should stick it out. Then, I think why would such a person stay in such a demeaning job just because it's remotely related to the field they are interested in."

Jennifer Aniston in 2019 at "The Morning Show" press conference in Beverly Hills, California. V E Anderson / WireImage

Wait a minute ... that is Aniston, at least her voice, from "Friends." In a 1997 episode, Rachel said those exact words to her bestie, Monica Geller (played by Courteney Cox).

But the fact is, it's not Aniston, 52. It's Lisa Tranel, who sounds more like this:

Still, she's gotten a lot of people bouncing around, excited to have found a Jennifer Aniston doppleganger!

And we're not alone in thinking there are some similarities; Tranel's bio on TikTok reads "Not Jennifer Aniston."

Lisa Tranel (l.) and Aniston. We can hardly tell the difference! she_plusthree / Tiktok / Steve Granitz / WireImage

Tranel also has an Instagram page with the same handle, and though she appears to be very into fitness, there's less playing into the Aniston angle.

Of course, this isn't the first time we've seen a celeb look-alike on TikTok; others have included Rihanna, Jim and Pam from "The Office," and many more!

It's lovely to find a new "Friend," after all. Even if she looks like an old "Friend."

