Jennifer Aniston celebrates Lisa Kudrow’s 60th birthday with cute pics: ‘My friend and my family’

Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow will be “Friends” forever.

Aniston wished Kudrow a happy birthday with a sweet Instagram post on July 30, the same day Kudrow turned 60.

“Please join me in celebrating one of my favorite people on the planet. LISA KUDROW!!” Aniston captioned a series of photos of her and Kudrow (and some of their “Friends” co-stars) over the years.

“She’s been my friend and my family for nearly 30 incredible years,” Aniston continued.

“I cherish you…I love you, my sweet Floosh. One of the most talented comedians/actors I’ve had the great honor to work with for all these glorious years and more to come! Happy Lisa’s Birthday!”

Kudrow was touched by Aniston’s words.

Aniston (right) lays a big wet one on Kudrow (left). @jenniferaniston via Instagram

“My Joooiest Joooo I love you beyond my dear friend forever!” she commented.

Fellow “Friends” co-star Courteney Cox, who was honored by Aniston on her birthday in June, also paid tribute to Kudrow with her own Instagram post.

“Happy Birthday my Loot,” she captioned a series of photos of the two of them over the years, while tagging Aniston and the "Friends" fellas, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

“This is my second attempt: ChatGPT didn’t give you nearly the amount of love I feel for you. You are the smartest, funniest, most thoughtful person. I always feel seen and loved when I’m around you. That’s the gift you give to those you love x.”

"Oh Cahoot. I love You so much and guess what? I always feels seen by YOU," Kudrow commented.