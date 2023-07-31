IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Beat summer boredom with these Target activities for the whole family — starting at $5

Jennifer Aniston celebrates Lisa Kudrow’s 60th birthday with cute pics: ‘My friend and my family’

“I cherish you,” Aniston wrote.

Courteney Cox gets star on Walk of Fame with 'Friends' by her side

00:54
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow will be “Friends” forever.

Aniston wished Kudrow a happy birthday with a sweet Instagram post on July 30, the same day Kudrow turned 60.

“Please join me in celebrating one of my favorite people on the planet. LISA KUDROW!!” Aniston captioned a series of photos of her and Kudrow (and some of their “Friends” co-stars) over the years.

“She’s been my friend and my family for nearly 30 incredible years,” Aniston continued.

“I cherish you…I love you, my sweet Floosh. One of the most talented comedians/actors I’ve had the great honor to work with for all these glorious years and more to come! Happy Lisa’s Birthday!”

Kudrow was touched by Aniston’s words.

Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston
Aniston (right) lays a big wet one on Kudrow (left).@jenniferaniston via Instagram

“My Joooiest Joooo I love you beyond my dear friend forever!” she commented.

Fellow “Friends” co-star Courteney Cox, who was honored by Aniston on her birthday in June, also paid tribute to Kudrow with her own Instagram post.

“Happy Birthday my Loot,” she captioned a series of photos of the two of them over the years, while tagging Aniston and the "Friends" fellas, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

“This is my second attempt: ChatGPT didn’t give you nearly the amount of love I feel for you. You are the smartest, funniest, most thoughtful person. I always feel seen and loved when I’m around you. That’s the gift you give to those you love x.”

"Oh Cahoot. I love You so much and guess what? I always feels seen by YOU," Kudrow commented.

Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.