On Thursday, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announced they are parting ways. Brian Balthazar of Pop Goes the Week has the details. He and TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager and Kathie Lee Gifford also discuss the Duchess of Cambridge’s polarizing outfit at the BAFTAs. Plus, Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo recently welcomed their second child, daughter Gio Grace.