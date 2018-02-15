Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announce separation

share tweet pin email

Now this is a stunner: Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have announced they have separated.

In a statement released Thursday, the superstar couple said their decision to split "was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year."

They added that they are "two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."

AFP - Getty Images Theroux and Aniston in 2017.

Aniston and Theroux said they made the announcement "in an effort to reduce any further speculation."

"Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly," they said. "Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another."

Stephane Cardinale / Getty Images Theroux and Aniston, who turned 49 earlier this week, worked together on the 2012 comedy "Wanderlust."

Aniston, 49, and Theroux, 46, married in August 2015, three years after they got engaged. Theroux, star of the recent HBO series "The Leftovers," would occasionally share photos of his wife on Instagram, including one in celebration of their wedding anniversary last August.

🏹...❤️✌️ A post shared by @ justintheroux on Aug 5, 2017 at 4:23pm PDT

Aniston was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005.