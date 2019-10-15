Welcome to 2019, Jennifer Aniston.

The actress joined Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a selfie of her and her former “Friends” co-stars in her inaugural post.

“And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM,” she captioned the picture of her with Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc.

Reese Witherspoon, who stars alongside Aniston on AppleTV+'s upcoming drama “The Morning Show” and enjoyed a guest stint as Aniston's sister on "Friends," did her best to make the 50-year-old star feel at home.

“YASSSS!!! Welcome to Insta Jen!!!” the "Legally Blonde" actress, whom Aniston has already followed, wrote.

Aniston certainly grabbed hold of the "Friends" theme and wouldn't let go, writing "My friends call me Jen" in the bio to her page.

Cox and Kudrow have previously teased Aniston for her failure to embrace Instagram.

Last month, both actresses shared posts in honor of the 25th anniversary of the premiere of "Friends," using the occasion to call out their former co-star.

Cox used the hashtag #seriouslyjen?, while Kudrow wrote #COMEONALREADYJEN.

Aniston got into the spirit of the social networking site by following Kudrow, Cox, LeBlanc and Schwimmer. She also followed estranged husband Justin Theroux. The two announced their separation in 2017. Other notable names to earn follows from the former Rachel Green include Justin Timberlake, Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Obama and Selena Gomez.

Now that Aniston has caved, Perry remains the only “Friends” cast member not to have an Instagram account. Maybe he's just on a break.