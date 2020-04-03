Jennifer Aniston and Jimmy Kimmel team up to surprise nurse with coronavirus

There simply aren’t enough ways to adequately give thanks to the members of the medical community who routinely risk their own well-being in order to care of others amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But Jimmy Kimmel and Jennifer Aniston did their best to get a message of gratitude across to one special nurse Thursday night.

Kimball Fairbanks is a cardiovascular nurse from St. George, Utah, who recently had to step away from her vital work at a hospital after contracting the coronavirus herself. But the hospital isn’t the only thing she’s had to leave behind.

After feeling as though she’d been “hit by a train” and testing positive for COVID-19, Fairbanks began two weeks of isolation that’s also kept her away from her family.

“I have a 4-year-old and an 18-month-old, both little girls,” she told Kimmel via video call for the YouTube version of his late-night series.

While she’ll have to wait to reunite with her daughters, Kimmel decided to introduce her to a new acquaintance — actress Aniston.

“I just have to say, God bless you and all of you that are out there doing what you’re doing,” the former “Friends” star said after joining the video conference. “You’re just phenomenal.”

But neither she nor Kimmel felt it was enough to simply say that, so they opted to show how they felt with a big treat for the nurse who isn’t able to even cook her own meals right now — a $10,000 gift card to Postmates delivery service.

“And, on top of that,” Kimmel added, “Postmates has generously offered to give gift cards to all the nurses on your floor there, so that they can order, too, on the rare occasion that they get to go home and rest.”

The gift brought a smile to Fairbanks’ face, but not quite as big as the smile she had as she mentioned the upcoming end of her isolation — April 8, that's the date she’ll see her children again and the same day she expects to return to the front line to help others.