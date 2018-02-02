Jennifer Aniston weighs in on 'Friends' reunion: 'Anything is a possibility'

share tweet pin email

We're all happy to hear about Jennifer Aniston's current projects, and see what she got Ellen DeGeneres for her 60th birthday.

But if Aniston is doing the talk show rounds, we really need only one question answered: Is there going to be a "Friends" reunion or what?

"Anything is a possibility," the 48-year-old star told DeGeneres. "Anything. I mean, George Clooney got married. That's like an anything-can-happen."

Bringing the Central Perk gang back together (the show originally ran from 1994-2004) is something that comes up a lot. David Schwimmer recently told TODAY's Megyn Kelly, "I doubt it," when the topic of a reunion was broached; Lisa Kudrow teased everyone in 2017 by saying there had been a reunion, but it was a private dinner between the former co-stars; and last year Matthew Perry said the whole idea of coming back to do the show gives him nightmares.

And everyone sure loved the idea of a "Friends" movie, based on that faux trailer that popped up in late January.

For now, we'll just have to see how Aniston's latest series — with Reese Witherspoon, who once appeared on "Friends" — pans out. There's no title to the show yet, but the series will focus on a topic near and dear to our hearts: morning TV shows.

Still, we sure hope to see our "Friends" again, one of these years!

