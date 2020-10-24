Jennifer Aniston endorses Biden, says it's 'not funny to vote for Kanye'

Her character on “Friends” may never have made a political endorsement but actor Jennifer Aniston is making a statement.

The 51-year-old posted a photo series of her dropping off her ballot to Instagram Friday afternoon.

“#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early 👏🏼 I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever,” she wrote in the caption. “Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science... too many people have died.”

She went on to encourage her fans to vote and to take it seriously.

“This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world,” Aniston said. “Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency.”

She added, “PS - It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible.”

Other celebs hopped into her comments to add their support, including fellow "Morning Show" actor Reese Witherspoon.

"Yes to this! 🌟🌟🌟," Witherspoon wrote.

"Right on Jenn so well said 🙌🙌," Amy Sedaris quipped.

"Thank you Jen !!!" Rita Wilson wrote.

"💙💙💪🏾," supermodel Naomi Campbell posted simply.

This isn't the first time Aniston — who joined Instagram this time last year — has encouraged people to vote. On Super Tuesday, the California resident shared a photo of her and her dog, Clyde, sporting an "I voted" sticker.

She didn't say for whom she had cast her ballot at the time.

The Biden-Harris ticket has had several other high profile Hollywood endorsements as well as former GOP members of Congress and national security officials.

Rapper 50 Cent, who recently voiced his support for the GOP ticket, is among those who have endorsed Trump and Pence. Kid Rock has long supported the incumbents and was in the audience for Thursday night's debate.