Watch Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox play a 'Friend'-ly game of pool

It looks like Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox are having a ball.

While the two wait for word when their delayed "Friends" reunion may take place, Aniston shared a video on Instagram Thursday of them playing pool.

In the clip, Cox does her best Minnesota Fats impression, sinking all of her shots while the song “My Shot” from “Hamilton” plays. The tune switched to Billy Preston’s “Nothing From Nothing” while Aniston struggles to get any of her balls in.

“Friends shouldn't let Friends play pool (especially when they suck),” she captioned the video, employing good use of the name of their classic sitcom.

“It’s been a long time,” Aniston says at one point in the video, which alternates between her looking frustrated at some moments and laughing as she tries her best at others. Eventually she does make a shot, leading those in the room to erupt in cheers.

A slew of celebrities reacted to the video.

“Let’s get back to work…Where you make all the shots happen !” Reese Witherspoon, who co-stars with Aniston on the Apple TV+ series "The Morning Show," commented.

“Love it,” David Spade wrote.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Orlando Bloom and Jenna Dewan each responded with a pair of "joy" emojis, while Michelle Pfeiffer and Gisele posted a "rolling on the floor" emoji.

Cox, who recently teamed up with Aniston to remind people to wear masks, also posted the video. (And between the two of them, it reached more than 10 million views.)

“I may have had a good night...but could my friend BE any cuter?” she captioned it, showing support for Aniston.

“She’s got game ( face ),” Witherspoon wrote.