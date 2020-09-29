Jennifer Aniston says she considered quitting acting a couple of years ago

Jennifer Aniston is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, but just a few years ago she considered quitting the business.

While chatting with "SmartLess" podcast hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett in an episode released Monday, the former "Friends" star revealed that she nearly stopped acting after having an exhausting experience on an unnamed project.

Jennifer Aniston said she considered quitting acting a few years ago after working on an "unprepared" project. David M. Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images for App

"I would have to say the last two years that has crossed my mind, which it never did before," shared Aniston, 51.

"It was after a job I had completed, and I was like, 'Whoa, that was really ... that sucked the life out of me. And I don't know if this is what interests me,'" she explained, adding, "It was an unprepared project. We've all been a part of them. You always say, 'I'll never again! Never again! I will never back up into a start date!'"

Jennifer Aniston accepts the SAG Award for her role as Alex Levy on "The Morning Show" in January. Mike Coppola / Getty Images for Turner

Of course, Aniston stuck with acting and went on to win a SAG Award — and score Emmy and Golden Globe nominations — for her role as morning show host Alex Levy in the Apple+ series "The Morning Show."

But had she quit Hollywood, she has an idea of what her second career might have been. "Interior design, probably," she said. "I love it. It's my happy place. It's really a happy place for me."

Hayes asked if Aniston ever offers to help friends with their home decor.

"I'm not that kind of a person," she replied, jokingly adding, "But I think it."

Aniston found fame playing Rachel Green on "Friends," which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 until 2004 on NBC. Despite starring in dozens of blockbuster rom-coms and smart indie films over the years, Aniston said the classic sitcom is still her favorite acting experience.

"That's a no-brainer," she said. "I would have to say ('Friends') would be No. 1."

She also loves any time she and longtime pal Adam Sandler are on a set together. "I always love shooting with Sandler. ... We've known each other since we were 19."

As for a performance of hers she's proud of, Aniston mentioned the 2015 film "Cake." She nabbed SAG Award and Golden Globe nominations for her role as a former defense attorney who lives with chronic physical and emotional pain after a devastating car accident.

"That was an experience that was creatively fulfilling," she recalled. "Everything I imagined as an actor I'd be completely afraid of and suck at, I didn't so bad."