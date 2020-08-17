Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are reuniting again.

The friendly exes are two of the Hollywood stars signed on to perform at a virtual table read of the 1982 teen comedy "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" this week. The event, called "Feelin' A-Live," is presented by comedian Dane Cook in celebration of the film's 38th anniversary earlier this month.

Friendly exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt will perform in a virtual table read of the 1982 teen comedy "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" on Friday. Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Aniston, Pitt and Cook will be joined by Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, Jimmy Kimmel, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey and more Hollywood A-listers at the star-studded event.

Sean Penn played perpetually stoned surfer Jeff Spicoli in the original "Fast Times at Ridgement High." Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Oscar winner Penn, of course, played perpetually stoned surfer Jeff Spicoli in the original movie, which followed a group of high school students in California as they get jobs, fall in love and deal with other milestones of teen life. The film was directed by Amy Heckerling and written by Cameron Crowe.

Viewers won't know which role each actor will play until tuning in just before the reading.

Julia Roberts is also performing in the star-studded virtual reading, which will raise funds for two non-profit organizations. David M. Benett / Getty Images

The event will raise funds for the emergency relief nonprofit CORE (co-founded by Penn), which has been on the frontlines of COVID-19 relief efforts, and also for the REFORM Alliance, an organization focused on passing laws to reform the criminal justice system and protecting the incarcerated population from the spread of COVID-19.

"Feelin' A-Live" was originally scheduled to stream live online Thursday but will now instead take place on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on Facebook Live and TikTok via CORE’s official Facebook page and TikTok handle. The event will also stream via LiveXLive.