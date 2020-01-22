Sign up for our newsletter

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt got silly with the "Friends" filter!

While strolling the red carpet at the 2020 SAG Awards last Sunday, the friendly exes each tried Instagram's new viral filter after being prompted by Access Hollywood.

Aniston, 50, gamely watched as the filter flipped through images of all six of the show's characters — including Rachel Green, whom she spent a decade portraying. In the end, she ended up with Lisa Kudrow's character, Phoebe Buffay.

"Lisa! Mwah! I love you!” Aniston said, blowing a kiss to the camera.

Aniston as Phoebe? And Pitt as Chandler Bing? Anything can happen with Instagram's new "Friends" filter. accessonline/ Instagram

Pitt, 56, who was guest-starred on a classic Thanksgiving episode of the sitcom in 2001, was perplexed by the filter's randomness. His result? Chandler Bing.

"Chandler, all right," Pitt said of Matthew Perry's quippy character.

Pitt joined his then-girlfriend onscreen in 2001 when he guest-starred in a memorable Thanksgiving episode of "Friends." Pitt played a character named Will who was president of the "I Hate Rachel Green" club in high school NBC

When nothing further happened, Pitt realized the fun was done. "That was it?" he asked, confused.

Of course, the real story Sunday night was that Aniston and Pitt were friends, not "Friends."

The world swooned after images surfaced of Aniston and Pitt sharing a hug backstage at the 2020 SAG Awards. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

The world swooned after images surfaced of the former couple — who were married from 2000 until 2005 —sharing a sweet hug backstage.

The former couple was married from 2000-2005. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

The magic happened minutes after the two stars won back-to-back awards — Pitt for best supporting actor for his role in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," and Aniston for best actress in a TV drama for "The Morning Show."

Caught this pretty cool moment when Brad stopped and watched Jen win her Sag Award, he couldn’t stop smiling. @enews pic.twitter.com/uzLW79y1XG — Jason Kennedy (@JasonKennedy1) January 20, 2020

Pitt was also spotted watching his former wife's acceptance speech on a video screen backstage.

At the Golden Globes ceremony earlier this month, the actor, who attended Aniston's 50th birthday bash last February, told Entertainment Tonight he looked forward to seeing his ex-wife again.

"I'll run into Jen,'' he shared, adding. "She's a good friend."