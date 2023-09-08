Why Jennifer Aniston shared an adorable photo of herself at age 2

Jennifer Aniston is sharing a cute baby pic of herself to wish her beauty brand, LolaVie, a happy second birthday.

The former "Friends" star, 54, posted a pair of pics Sept. 8 on Instagram that included a photo of herself presumably taken at age 2.

The adorable black-and-white image shows the future Emmy winner crouching down on a tile floor while wearing a fabulously frilly outfit. A second black-and-white pic shows the adult Aniston, dressed in all black, in a similar crouching pose with her chin in her hand.

"Someone turns TWO today and it’s not these two," Aniston wrote, adding a smiley face.

"Happy second Birthday @Lolavie! Proud of my incredible team. All the friends, fans and ALL the returning customers!" she added. "Couldn’t have done it without you… and so much more to come!"

The "Morning Show" star peppered her post with several emoji, including a heart, red lips, praying hands and party emoji.

The folks at LolaVie reposted the baby pic in the brand's Instagram stories along with more shots of Aniston taken over the years.

The "Murder Mystery" franchise star previously shared two of those images herself back in October 2019 in a special Throwback Thursday post.

One of the images showed Aniston as a child wearing a cute floppy hat. The other, which appeared on the October 2019 cover of InStyle magazine, showed the grown-up Aniston posing in a similar hat with cute freckles visible on her nose and cheeks.

Two months later in 2019, Aniston shared another throwback baby pic of herself on Instagram.

The black-and-white photo showed Aniston, again around toddler age, peering out a window while wearing a winter hat and sweater.

She captioned the shot with several wintery emoji and the message, "California beanie baby (I’m sure I was wishing for snow)."