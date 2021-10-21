Jennifer Aniston asks which of her past hairstyles is best — and fans are divided

Jennifer Aniston's influential hairstyles go way beyond the Rachel — and she proved that with a gallery of hair photos she posted Thursday on Instagram.

The former "Friends" star, 52, shared no fewer than 10 pics of herself to display just some of the hairstyles she's worn over her 30-year film and television career.

The images included Aniston sporting the famous Rachel cut on "Friends" and a more recent shot of her showing off her dark blond layers on "The Morning Show."

She also shared pics of herself modeling a high ponytail in the 2001 movie "Rock Star," sunny blond tresses with curtain bangs in the 2008 weeper "Marley & Me," an updo with blunt bangs in the 2018 Netflix comedy "Dumplin," layered blond tresses in the 2011 rom-com "Just Go With It," mousy brown locks in the 2014 indie drama "Cake" and a dark brown ponytail with bangs in the 2011 comedy "Horrible Bosses."

Aniston, seen here as her "Friends" character, Rachel Green, asked her Instagram followers to choose their favorite hairstyle of hers. Getty Images

Did we mention braids? Aniston included a mid-1990s shot of herself wearing adorable braided pigtails on the set of an unnamed production.

"Choose your player, hair edition…🤷🏼‍♀️👀," Aniston captioned her gallery. She also tagged her new haircare line, LolaVie.

Aniston's famous friends were ready with their responses, each choosing a look — or two — of the Emmy winner's they liked best.

"Rachel or Rockstar 🤘🏼," former "Bachelor" star Ashley Iaconetti responded in the comments. And to be sure, the Rachel, which Aniston personally hated, racked up countless votes.

But others preferred other options. "Just go with it hair ❤️❤️❤️❤️," wrote country music star Jessie James Decker.

Of course, some of Aniston's admirers had trouble choosing a favorite one look. "Where is the all of the above option?" asked one fan.

Singer and actor Rita Wilson concurred. "Don’t make us choose!!" Wilson begged in the comments.