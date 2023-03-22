Jennifer Aniston says longtime friend Adam Sandler questions her dating choices

Adam Sandler doesn’t exactly give his blessing when it comes to Jennifer Aniston’s love life.

The pair, who co-star in the upcoming Netflix film “Murder Mystery 2,” have known each other more than 30 years. During a March 21 appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Fallon asked Aniston if they've ever given each other advice during their three decades as friends.

“If I get anything from (Adam) it’s, ‘What are you doing?!’ (It’s) usually based on someone I’m dating,” Aniston said, drawing laughs from the audience.

“‘What are you doing?!’” Fallon then exclaimed in a mock Sandler voice.

“‘What are you doing?!’” Aniston echoed, with Fallon saying it once more after her.

“‘What’s wrong with you?’” Aniston then mimicked.

Aniston’s dating life has been fodder for the tabloids since the 1990s when she skyrocketed to superstardom on “Friends.” She has been married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux; both marriages ended in divorce.

While Sandler may take issue with Aniston’s dating life, she is focused on looking after the funnyman.

“I very much love to take care of him. He’s so concerned with taking care of everybody else, which he really does. And he doesn’t take care of himself,” she said.

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler team up a for third film together with "Murder Mystery 2." Denver and Delilah Productions / Alamy Stock Photo

“I’m sorry to call you out on national television, Adam, but you have to know this. I have our little arsenal of herbs in my trailer. I make him smoothies when I can and give him all sorts of Chinese herbs when he’s exhausted. I’m like the mobile pharmacy. I’m the set medic," she said.

The duo came together last weekend when Sandler was honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at Washington’s Kennedy Center.

“It was more emotional than I expected,” Aniston said on "The Tonight Show" about the event. “I hadn’t been to the Kennedy Center before, so that was my first time. And here we are honoring the Sandman at the Kennedy Center with the Mark Twain Award.”

“Murder Mystery 2” marks the third film Aniston and Sandler have appeared in together, following the original 2019 film and 2011’s “Just Go With It.”

“Murder Mystery 2” will be available to stream on Netflix on March 24.