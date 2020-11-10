Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling discuss how 'strong' Shannen Doherty is

Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling are rooting hard for Shannen Doherty.

Garth and Spelling say they are in awe of their former “Beverly Hills, 90210” co-star, who has breast cancer.

Spelling, Doherty and Garth pose together at the People's Choice Awards in March 1992. Darlene Hammond / Getty Images

"Shannen's just a really strong person. That's who she is," Garth told “Entertainment Tonight.” "She's an Aries, she's very determined, and you don't think about cancer when you're working with her or hanging out with her. That's not what her life is.

“She's just Shannen, and our friend, and our castmate and that she's dealing with such a heavy thing is hard, (but) you don't see it. She's really good about that, trying to keep it private."

The trio reunited in 2019 for the short-lived reboot “BH90210.” Spelling said Doherty never said a word about her condition.

"She actually didn't share with us that her cancer had come back," she said. "We didn't find out until after, and that's just a testament, again, to her, because she didn't want people to feel bad for her or think she couldn't work as hard. And she worked so hard."

Spelling said her decision to remain quiet says a lot about her character.

“We wish she had shared it with us ‘cause we wanted to be there for her during that experience ‘cause she was dealing with it, but the fact that she didn’t tell anyone speaks volumes of her work ethic and the type of strong person that she is," Spelling said.

Jason Priestley, who played Doherty’s on-screen twin brother on “Beverly Hills, 90210,” has also been vocal about his support for her.

"Shannen's a real tough girl, and Shannen's a fighter and she's always been a fighter," he told Australia’s "Studio 10” in September. "I know that she will continue to fight as hard as she can."

Doherty revealed in February that her breast cancer had returned as stage 4. She was initially diagnosed with the disease in 2015, which went into remission in 2017.