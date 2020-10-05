No eye contact? Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling react to Jessica Alba's '90210' claim

Jessica Alba recently addressed her time as a guest star on "Beverly Hills, 90210" and stated that she was forbidden from making eye contact with the stars.

However, Jennie Garth (Kelly) and Tori Spelling (Donna) say they really have no good idea if that was ever a rule behind the scenes on the show, which turned 30 over the weekend.

Garth and Spelling on "90210" back in the show's heyday

In a trailer for their new podcast, "9021OMG," Garth asked Spelling, "Tori, did you, I just need to know, did you tell her not to look me in the eye?"

To which Spelling replied, "Why is it all about you?"

Alba brought up the matter on the YouTube show "Hot Ones" last week, noting, "On the set of '90210' I couldn't even make eye contact with any of the cast members, which was really strange when you're trying to do this scene with them," adding that she was told, "You're not allowed to make eye contact with any one of the cast members or you'll be thrown off the set."

In the trailer, Garth was very supportive of Alba, but said she doesn't remember much about their scenes. "I only have, from the vague memories I have of working with her, I only remember her being super talented," she said. "She was very young. She was really sweet, and it does not surprise me that she's gone on to be so successful."

Alba played out a teenage mom story with Jennie Garth (not pictured) during her episodes on the show. CBS All Access

Spelling wondered if there was a "memo" that was "going around from the producers or the (assistant directors) and we didn't even know."

Clearly Spelling holds no long-term grudge against Alba — she reported that she uses Alba's Honest Company baby products!

"I'm not going to lie to you guys: I was a little horrified when I saw that clip that she said that she wasn't allowed to make eye contact and she had an awful experience because her baby wipes are my favorite," she said. "Like, I wipe my child's (behind) with her baby wipes every single day. I'm so upset right now."

The full "9021OMG" podcast debuts Nov. 9.