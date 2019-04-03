Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 3, 2019, 1:37 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Jennie Garth is not afraid to take on the critics who claim she’s had work done on her face.

On Monday, the former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star posted a picture of her and Tori Spelling on Instagram while the two were in Israel filming a commercial.

Many fans were stunned with Garth’s appearance and let her know it — but she wasn't having it.

"Omg! You seem so fake!" someone wrote.

"Nope, I’m human,” Garth, 46, fired back.

"Omg what happened to your faces," someone else wrote.

"Ha you’re amazing," Garth wrote back, along with a kissy-face emoji.

“Oh Jennie! You are beautiful and don’t need all that Botox! Sadly you are unrecognizable here!” someone else chimed in.

“Thank you?” the actress replied.

At least one person jumped to her defense, though.

“You know, some of our favorite people who we looked up to growing up are kind enough to share their lives with us and all you people can do is get on here and put them down,” the person wrote. “I’m disgusted really. They don’t have to share anything with us. They do it because they want to interact with their FANS. And then to see all these disgusting and negative comments. If you people don’t like their faces or them then why are you following and commenting on their damn Instagram pages. Get a life.”

Garth thanked that person with a kissy face emoji.

The actress was also the target of criticism in the wake of “90210” co-star Luke Perry’s death. Some people were not happy she did not post a reaction after he died and that her first post following his death featured a photo of her kids, Luca, 21, Lola, 16, and Fiona, 12

Several people called her out for her failure to say anything about Perry. She eventually responded in the comments.

"Hey everyone ... I chose to post a pic of my girls today," she wrote. "Because they are my life. Because today is a day to celebrate all women. It took a lot for me to want to celebrate anything. I thought about it and I know that's the way my dear friend would have wanted it."

"His kids were his life," Garth added. "And anyone who knew him know that and knows he didn't give a f--- about social media.

"So please don't assume or judge or make rude comments. That's really uncool. Sincerely, Jennie."