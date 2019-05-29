Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 29, 2019, 8:41 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Luke Perry may be gone, but his spirit lives on.

On Tuesday, Perry's former "Beverly Hills, 90210" co-star Jennie Garth shared a touching photo of a street sign that reminded her of the late actor.

"Sometimes there are just signs ..." she wrote next to a pic of a sign reading "McKay Rd."

Perry famously played sensitive bad boy Dylan McKay on the Fox series from 1990 to 1995 and then again from 1998 until 2000.

Luke Perry and Jennie Garth posed together during a night out in 2008. Jean-Paul Aussenard / WireImage

Garth, who played the actor's onscreen girlfriend Kelly Taylor, is currently in Vancouver, British Columbia, filming the show's upcoming revival, "BH90210."

Earlier this month, while promoting the new series, the show's stars opened up to the Associated Press about how much they miss Perry, who died in March after suffering a massive stroke.

"Luke was a huge part of our ’90210′ family, and personally Luke was a very large part of my life. So, it’s obviously very difficult to do this without him," said Jason Priestley.

Though Perry's tragic death rocked his former co-stars, Garth said his spirit is still very much alive on the show's set.

"He’s been with us every step of the way," she shared.