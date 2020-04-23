"The pop culture that's comforting me now" is a new series in which some of TODAY's favorite celebrities share the TV shows, movies, books and songs getting them through this time.

Whether revisiting Marty McFly's adventures or the on-screen chemistry of Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, we're always up for the nostalgia-inducing movies of the '80s and '90s — so we appreciate Jennie Garth's recent picks. The "Beverly Hills, 90210" actress and mom of three revealed what else has been keeping her entertained.

"I’m so grateful to be in my home in Los Angeles with all my girls under one roof, and of course my husband — oh, and our now five dogs (we’re fostering one during the pandemic)," she shared.