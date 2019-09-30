Get the latest from TODAY

/ Source: TODAY
By Randee Dawn

Like mother, like daughter!

Jennie Garth has clearly passed on the acting bug to her daughter Luca Bella. They're set to co-star in a new Lifetime Movie Network film together, "Your Family or Your Life."

Jennie Garth and Luca Bella, seen here in 2014, are working on their first major TV project together.Paul Redmond / WireImage

The film will feature Garth, 47, as Dr. Kathy Meyer, whose world goes into a tailspin when her husband dies in their home. It appears to be a suicide; her daughter April (Bella, 22) helps her mom out in the investigation, but things could take a deadly turn.

It's all part of a block of films the network is rolling out starting Oct. 3 and running through Dec. 21. "Your Family or Your Life" premieres Nov. 1.

Garth's new project with Bella (whose dad, Peter Facinelli, is also an actor; he and Garth split in 2012) calls to mind a storyline in this summer's "BH90210" reboot, in which her (fictional) daughter made an appearance in the show-within-the-show.

For the Lifetime movie, we'll get to see Garth team up with her real-life daughter!

