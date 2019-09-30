Like mother, like daughter!

Jennie Garth has clearly passed on the acting bug to her daughter Luca Bella. They're set to co-star in a new Lifetime Movie Network film together, "Your Family or Your Life."

Jennie Garth and Luca Bella, seen here in 2014, are working on their first major TV project together. Paul Redmond / WireImage

The film will feature Garth, 47, as Dr. Kathy Meyer, whose world goes into a tailspin when her husband dies in their home. It appears to be a suicide; her daughter April (Bella, 22) helps her mom out in the investigation, but things could take a deadly turn.

It's all part of a block of films the network is rolling out starting Oct. 3 and running through Dec. 21. "Your Family or Your Life" premieres Nov. 1.

Garth's new project with Bella (whose dad, Peter Facinelli, is also an actor; he and Garth split in 2012) calls to mind a storyline in this summer's "BH90210" reboot, in which her (fictional) daughter made an appearance in the show-within-the-show.

For the Lifetime movie, we'll get to see Garth team up with her real-life daughter!