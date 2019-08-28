On the new "Beverly Hills, 90210" follow-up series, Jennie Garth, like the rest of the core cast, plays a heightened and somewhat fictional version of herself.

But her "BH90210" alter ego doesn't stray as far from real-life as fans might think.

Like Garth, on-screen Jennie had two divorces behind her before she was blindsided by headlines about her current husband filing for a divorce. However, unlike her TV counterpart, the real Garth found a way to turn it all around and save her marriage to Dave Abrams.

Dave Abrams and Jennie Garth attended the Save A Child's Heart Gala on November 15, 2015 in Culver City, California, just four months after they wed. Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

Last year, after a brief separation, the 47-year-old found out that her husband of less than three years wanted to make the break permanent.

"I found out that he filed for divorce from TMZ," she explained in an interview with People magazine. "That was a big deal for me. So we used it in the show, because why not use the things that hurt us most and then take the power out of them and make them funny."

But there was nothing funny about any of it at the time.

Garth said she was "devastated" and "embarrassed" to find herself facing divorce once again, after her 1996 break from musician Daniel Clark and her 2013 split from actor Peter Facinelli.

Still, she understood the problem she and Abrams were facing.

The couple began dating in the fall of 2014 following a fateful blind date. By summer of 2015, they were married — and that whirlwind took a toll.

"We rushed it too much, and we had individual things we needed to work out," she continued. "Maybe it was a mistake (to move so fast) and we’ve all had to learn and grow from that. ... When everything wasn’t shiny and pretty and fun like it had been initially, when things got challenging, (Dave) didn’t know how to handle it as much."

The solution? It started with Garth accepting that their relationship was really over — that's when it had a chance to begin again.

"We definitely had to part ways completely," she said. "We needed that time to grow."

After months apart, Garth began to feel "whole again" and also began spending time with Abrams again.

"We both had separate learning to do, and then coming back and sharing that growth was kind of the fiber that connected us back together like, ‘I see you differently now,'" she told People.

Abrams filed a petition to dismiss the divorce case in February of this year.

Garth and Abrams celebrated their fourth anniversary last month, and hope to celebrate many more side-by-side.