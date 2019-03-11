Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 11, 2019, 10:29 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Jennie Garth blasted back at online trolls who criticized her for not paying tribute to her former "Beverly Hills, 90210" co-star Luke Perry on social media.

On Friday, the 46-year-old actress celebrated International Women's Day with an Instagram photo of her three daughters, Luca, 21, Lola, 16, and Fiona, 12 (with ex-husband Peter Facinelli), captioning it, "These women."

It was the first Instagram post Garth shared since Perry died last Monday — and some fans were upset that, unlike other "90210" stars, she didn't mourn him on social media.

"I love u @jenniegarth but y haven’t u put anything about Luke Perry? My heart is torn & I didn’t even know him," one user commented.

Luke Perry and Jennie Garth played onscreen lovers Dylan McKay and Kelly Taylor on "Beverly Hills, 90210." Ron Galella / WireImage

Others were far nastier.

"Guess u are Kelly (Taylor) in real life," one wrote. "Couldn’t even take a minute to write a tribute about Luke. Wow. Self centered much?"

Garth defended herself in the comments, saying Perry didn't "give a f---" about social media.

Garth, who starred as Kelly Taylor, one of Perry's onscreen love interests on the Fox teen drama, defended herself in the comments, saying Perry, of all people, would approve of her pride in her daughters — and he didn't give a hoot about social media.

"Hey everyone ... I chose to post a pic of my girls today," the mom of three wrote. "Because they are my life. Because today is a day to celebrate all women. It took a lot for me to want to celebrate anything. I thought about it and I know that's the way my dear friend would have wanted it."

The former co-stars, seen here in 2011, remained friends after "90210" went off the air in 2000. Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Perry's own kids, Jack, 21, and Sophie, 18 (with ex-wife Rachel “Minnie” Sharp), were his top priority, she added.

"His kids were his life," Garth wrote. "And anyone who knew him know that and knows he didn't give a f--- about social media.

"So please don't assume or judge or make rude comments. That's really uncool. Sincerely, Jennie."

Like many "90210" stars, Garth and Perry remained friends after the series ended in 2000, and made fans smile when they were photographed together over the years.

In fact, Garth released an official statement about Perry's death to People magazine after the actor died.

"My heart is broken," her statement read. "He meant so much to so many. Such a very special person. I share my deep sadness with his family and all who loved him. Such a terrible loss."