Jenni 'JWoww' Farley from 'Jersey Shore' announces engagement

Jenni “JWoww” Farley announced she’s engaged to her longtime boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello on Tuesday.

The “Jersey Shore” star posted a photo from last month of the sweet proposal.

“On 2.27 I said yes on top of the Empire State Building,” she wrote, with a few heart emoji for good measure.

Carpinello, 26, shared the same photos on his account.

"My always and forever. You made me the happiest I’ve ever been.I love you more than anything," he wrote.

Feb. 27 was actually Farley's birthday, which makes the proposal even sweeter. On the actual day last month, he shared a beach photo — sneaky! — of his then-secret fiancée.

"Waking up next to you every day is the best part of my life," he captioned the birthday post. "I love you."

Farley’s upcoming nuptials will be her second trip down the aisle. She was previously married to Roger Mathews, with whom she shares two kids, Greyson and Meilani.

Carpinello and Farley's announcement immediately got the support of some of their “Jersey Shore” castmates.

“Love you guys so much,” Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi wrote.

“Congrats to you both!!!!!” Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio commented.