Jenna and Willie recall accidents where they nearly lost their fingers

In sharp detail, Willie Geist and Jenna Bush Hager recounted how they both nearly lost fingers in kitchen mishaps.

Willie, who filled in for Hoda Kotb on Wednesday’s TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, recalled the time he sliced his hand while he and his wife visited Savannah Guthrie and her husband, Mike Feldman, shortly after their daughter, Vale, was born in 2014.

“I almost cut this finger off a couple years ago,” Willie said, displaying his left index finger before he launched into a story explaining how he cut his hand while trying to open a bottle with a serrated bread knife. He also said the finger no longer goes all the way up.

“We survived because Mike Feldman and Savannah Guthrie acted quickly and we saved the finger,” he said.

Jenna had her own tale, as well, when she shared the story of how she cut her thumb on her right hand, which left her with a scar.

She said she was slicing sweet potatoes with a mandoline the day before Thanksgiving, about a year after she got married, when she cut herself — even after her husband Henry told her to be careful because the instrument was sharp.

“All thumb, all thumb. Bye–bye,” she said while making a slicing motion.

“My thumb was off,” she added before adding it was sewn back on and she had to wear a cast for about six weeks.

Someone also brought out a mandoline, at which point Jenna reminded people to be careful while using it.

“On the bottom, it says, ‘Watch your fingers.’ That’s how sharp it is.”