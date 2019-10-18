One of the best moments in the classic NBC series "The Office" came when Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer) finally tied the knot in 2009.

Pam (Jenna Fischer) and Jim (Jim Halpert) are together forever in our hearts! NBC

But their romance was not destined to last — at least, if you listen to Chrissy Teigen, who tweeted a poll on Sunday asking if fans thought they'd split. When fans overwhelmingly said they were still together, Teigen decided to weigh in with her thoughts ... namely, that they'd be together but unhappy by now.

It has been 10 years since Jim and Pam got married. Do you think they are still together, separated, divorced or open marriage — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 13, 2019

The poll revealed 70 percent of respondents said the couple would still be "together."

guys I’m loving your endless love optimism here but I didn’t ask what you HOPE for, I asked what you actually think!! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 14, 2019

I think they’re together but Philly Jim likes a taste of the high life and bottle service with athletes and Pam still can’t figure out her phone so he never has to answer FaceTimes and he never gets caught — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 14, 2019

Chrissy Teigen stirred up a real hornet's nest when she suggested Pam and Jim from "The Office" might be on the outs with one another. NBC

To settle the debate, Andy Cohen asked Fischer directly about Pam and Jim's status on Thursday's episode of "Watch What Happens Live." "Together!" she said, jokingly furious. "They are together."

"I just like to imagine that Pam and Jim are happily raising their family," Fischer told People in September. "And I like to think that Pam has found a way to work her artistic life and weave her arts into her life someway. Maybe she's still doing murals or maybe she's an art teacher. I don't know what it is, but I hope whatever she’s doing, that art is a big central part of her life."

That said, you have to love Teigen's devotion to providing a fan fiction for the couple's relationship:

Pam is unhappy but content with their income and children so she’s like whatever and draws things for Etsy like cozy home signs (wait is this me) — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 14, 2019

They never went to Austin. You know it and I know it. I talk about moving to Austin every other day and here I am. Not in Austin — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 14, 2019

The good news is we can still keep listening to Fischer reflect on the hit show in "Office Ladies," a podcast she hosts with co-star Angela Kinsey. We love our happily ever afters!