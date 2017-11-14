share tweet pin email

"The Office" was full of a lot of slapstick comedy and witty repartee, and we loved all nine of its seasons on NBC. But what some may forget is that it was a deeply romantic show, particularly if you were a fan of Jim and Pam!

Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam's (Jenna Fischer) ongoing flirtation and ultimate couplehood was a long-running story throughout the series, and it was virtually impossible not to love them right back. And as Fischer notes in her new book, "The Actor's Life: A Survival Guide," that connection in the script translated right back into reality.

NBC via Getty Images "Office" mates Jenna Fischer as Pam and John Krasinski as Jim in 2007.

"John and I were walking out of an audition scene, and he suddenly turned to me and whispered, 'You're my favorite Pam. I hope you get this job," she writes, according to People magazine. "It was exactly as sweet and cute and supportive as anything Jim would say to Pam. I smiled really big and said, ‘I’m so glad you said that because you’re my favorite Jim and I don’t think anyone could do it except for you.'"

"The Office" originated as a limited series in the UK that ran from 2001-03 and featured Ricky Gervais as a dunderheaded, egocentric boss; the US version aired from 2005-13 and starred Steve Carell in Gervais' role, along with employees who included Fischer, Krasinski, Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak and Rainn Wilson.

Jim and Pam took two seasons for the couple to smooch, and by then we were primed for the big moment. According to Fischer, there was a lot of planning that went into it because "everyone on the show wanted it just right," she writes.

It was also the first time she was kissing anyone on camera.

"When he walked away, I felt completely transported into a new reality," she writes. "I turned and saw him and my heart felt like it might burst out of my chest. I wanted so much to tell him how I felt, but before I could, he kissed me. It was perfect."

There were rumors that the actors themselves were in a relationship, and the mill started up again in 2016 when Fischer commented on "Watch What Happens Live" that "parts of us were genuinely in love with one another." But Krasinski stepped in to say the comments were taken out of context.

In 2010 both actors married: Fischer wed writer Lee Kirk, while Krasinski tied the knot with Emily Blunt. And they will of course always remain friends.

As she noted on "Watch," "He was my partner. We will always be close because of it."

