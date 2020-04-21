Jenna Fischer is setting the record straight about the wacky rumor that she still wears the engagement ring her co-star John John Krasinski gave her on "The Office."

It's a bit of gossip that fans of Pam (Fischer) and Jim (Krasinski)won't let die — and one viewer was brazen enough to ask the star about it Monday on Instagram.

After Fischer, 46, shared a pic of her and hubby Lee Kirk enjoying a "shelter-in date" in their yard amid the coronavirus outbreak, the fan commented to ask if she still wore the ring Krasinski's character used to propose outside a gas station in season five.

"It's a weird question but I kept hearing that you do," the person explained.

"What a terrible rumor! Of course not!" Fischer responded, adding a laughing emoji. "I wear the ring my actual husband of 10 years gave me!"

Jenna Fischer as Pam and John Krasinski as Jim in scene from season nine of "The Office." NBC

For the record, Krasinski, 40, is also very much married in real life — to actress Emily Blunt, 37.

The rumor about the the ring dates back to 2013, when Fischer revealed to former "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno that she kept Pam's engagement ring as a memento after "The Office" wrapped its final season.

While true that I kept the engagement ring Jim gave to Pam, it was a silver prop ring, not worth $5,000, and I do not wear it in real life. https://t.co/h2M1Y8iEPI — Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) April 5, 2017

Four years later, Fischer took to Twitter to try to shut down the rumor, writing, "While true that I kept the engagement ring Jim gave to Pam, it was a silver prop ring, not worth $5,000, and I do not wear it in real life."

Still, the actress understands that fans of the show were swept away by the sweet romance between Pam and Jim. In February, during an episode of “Office Ladies” — the podcast she co-hosts with former co-star Angela Kinsey — Fischer shared a behind-the-scenes anecdote about one of the onscreen couple's most famous scenes.

Viewers will recall that during a Christmas episode in season two, Jim wrote a note to Pam that he gave to her along with his gift of a teapot. But before she could discover it, Jim nervously took the note back. Pam later learned about and read the note during an episode in the show’s ninth and final season.

So what was written in the note? Turns out, it actually had nothing to do with Pam and Jim, Fischer revealed. Instead, Krasinski, knowing the Emmy-winning comedy was coming to an end, had written a heartfelt note to Fischer about their time working together.

“We were wrapping up the series, and we were all so emotional at that time," she said, adding, "And so, that was his goodbye."

Reading the note on camera proved tough for the star. “I’m on camera, and I open up this note that John’s written me, and I just start crying,” she said. “I just start bawling. The first take was probably not usable.”

But, as for the letter's exact contents, Fischer won't tell.

“It was the sweetest note. And on camera, Pam says, ‘I’ll never say what it said, but just know it was perfect.’ Well, I’ll never say exactly what John wrote, but I will say just know it was perfect.”