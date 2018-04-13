Jenna Dewan Tatum thanks fans for support after split from Channing Tatum

share tweet pin email

Less than two weeks ago, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum shocked fans with the announcement that they'd decided to go their separate ways after nearly nine years of marriage.

Now Dewan Tatum has a new message for fans.

On Thursday, the "World of Dance" host shared a photo of herself standing alone on a sandy shore in white crop top and flowing white skirt — and she shared a simple sentiment.

"Thank you guys for all your love," she wrote in the caption on Instagram. "Love you right back."

The brief post is the first statement from either of the stars since they shared their sad news.

On April 2, both Tatum and Dewan Tatum posted identical announcements on their social media accounts explaining that they'd "lovingly chosen to separate as a couple."

They wrote, "We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."

"There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible," the former pair continued.

Tatum and Dewan Tatum met and fell in love on the set of their 2006 dance film, "Step Up," and married in 2009. They have one child together, 4-year-old daughter Everly.