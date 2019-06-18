Jenna Dewan and her boyfriend, Steve Kazee, appeared to have a blast together when they attended WWE's "Monday Night Raw" event at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The former "World of Dance" host and her actor beau each took to Instagram to share fun pics from their date night.

The couple were all smiles as they posed with Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch in a photo that found them wearing WWE championship belts across their shoulders.

"This. Was. Fun. Thank you @wwe for my first Raw," Dewan captioned it.

Click or swipe right on Dewan's slideshow to see more snaps from the pair's date, including one of Dewan and the women’s tag team champions, The IIconics, and a cute one of her and Kazee cozying up to each other in the audience.

The "Witches of East End" alum tucked more special moments into her Instagram stories. In one short video, Dewan pans the camera onto Kazee, who makes a goofy face. "So into it," she captioned the clip.

Kazee, who won a Tony Award for his starring role in the musical "Once," shared his own videos and pics from the evening in his Instagram stories. "Baby’s first raw #toosweet," he captioned one.

One video captioned "Mayhem" ends with a quick selfie of the lovebirds watching the action in the ring, and another finds the pair being interviewed about meeting Dewan's "superstar crush" Lynch.

Kazee is the first man Dewan's stepped out with since revealing her split with ex-hubby Channing Tatum in April 2018 after nine years of marriage. The former couple are co-parenting their 6-year-old daughter, Everly, together.

After months of speculation, Dewan made her relationship with Kazee official earlier this month when she shared a photo of herself leaning on his shoulder.

"Speaking of peace ...." she captioned it.

Here's hoping we see more of these two soon!