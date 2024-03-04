Jenna shares hilarious throwback pic with ‘hideous’ outfit from White House Christmas party

Jenna Bush Hager is looking back at an old photo that in hindsight makes her cringe.

While appearing on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on March 4, Jenna shared an outrageous picture of her as a kid in which she poses with twin sister Barbara and their grandparents, George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush.

Hoda Kotb asked Jenna if she ever wore an outfit she didn’t like too much.

“I have one outfit that really stands the test of time. And by ‘stand the test of time’ means is just hideous,” she said, clarifying that "stand the test of the time" means "just hideous."

The picture in question then appeared on the screen. It featured Jenna wearing a long-sleeve mustard yellow shirt that you may think Dwight would’ve worn on “The Office,” along with a multi-colored tie and horn-rimmed glasses with bangs across her forehead and locks that reached her neck.

She stands out based on color alone, as her grandparents and sister all wore red, with a Christmas tree in the background, in what is a holiday photo at the White House.

Jenna (bottom right) poked fun at her fashion choices. TODAY

“Did you did you choose your own outfit?” Hoda asked.

“Yes. And this is what I just have said to my mother, in retrospect. First of all, a tie is sort of something that is not classic on a woman and won’t stand the test of time,” Jenna said, while Hoda noted that she looked “so cute.”

“It is a Christmas party at the White House, so it feels like the type of photo that you may want to look at time and time again,” Jenna continued to joke, while Hoda laughed.

Jenna remains in awe that her mother allowed her to dress like that.

“The fact that she let me wear a kilt and a mustard shirt with a tie from the Limited Too …” she said before Hoda cut her off by saying, “I love your mom.”

“She didn’t control me,” Jenna said.

“That’s what I love,” Hoda said.

“She let my freak flag fly,” Jenna continued.

The incident also sparked Jenna’s creative juices, with her saying they can do a series on the show where they dress like their "most terrible photo” for “the whole show.”

“I like that ... Let’s do it,” Hoda said.