Jenna Bush Hager still remembers one particularly emotional moment she shared with her dad on her wedding day.

“I think my dad picked me up in a pickup truck, in his pickup truck, and he said, ‘You look beautiful, baby,’ and then we both just wept,” she told Hoda Kotb on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

Jenna and her dad posed for the sweet photo before her wedding. Shealah Craighead / The White House via Getty Images

Jenna and her husband, Henry Hager, celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary on Monday. Looking back on that special day, she also recalled a touching family moment involving her husband and her dad, former President George W. Bush.

“I remember seeing Henry clearly, standing there at this cross that my dad had helped build for us,” she said. “It’s still there, so we have our Christmas services there that we put together, our kids have gotten to stand on it.”

Jenna and her family had a lot to celebrate this weekend, between their anniversary and Henry’s birthday, which fell on Mother’s Day this year.

“Happy to share Mother’s Day with this dude who makes being a mama so fun and joy-filled!” Jenna wrote in a recent Instagram post.

Jenna and Henry share three children: Mila, 8, Poppy, 5, and Hal, 1.

“We put on a disco ball, we all dressed up, we danced around the room,” she told Hoda about their fun family celebration for Mother's Day and Henry's birthday. “It was just really simple and all he wanted was kids, dinner and a sheet cake. So check, check, check.”