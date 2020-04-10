Jenna shares 1st pic she ever took with Henry for viral Instagram challenge

Talk about a blast from the past!

Jenna Bush Hager just shared an early photo of her and her husband, Henry Hager, as part of the "first photo challenge," also known as the #FirstPicChallenge, an Instagram trend in which people share the first pictures of themselves with their significant other. Then, they ask friends to do the same.

Jenna shared the throwback photo in her Instagram story.

Jenna posted a photo from December 2004 in her Instagram story with the text: “We have been together 1 million years.”

She also invited Savannah Guthrie, Natalie Morales and Nate Berkus to take part in the challenge.

Jenna and Henry met when Henry was working for President George W. Bush's 2004 reelection campaign.

The TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-host shared the story on the show in 2019, saying she and Henry had mutual friends that helped set them up.

"He worked for my dad," Jenna said. "A friend of mine from college was like his intern at work, and we were going to watch the Texas game. And they were like, 'Can we bring Henry?'"

The rest is history!

The couple announced their engagement in 2007. Getty Images

While they dated for years before getting engaged, Jenna says she knew pretty quickly that Henry was the one. In fact, she proposed to him just a few months after they met, and he said no!

"After three months of dating — I might've had a Christmas cocktail — and we were dancing, and I said, 'This is it, I know it, let's just get married, what are we waiting for?'" Jenna recently revealed on the fourth hour.

"He smiled, and he was like, 'I'm crazy about you, but you're young.'"

The timing wasn't right then, but they stayed together. Henry ended up popping the question in 2007 during a camping trip in Maine. They tied the knot in 2008 at her parents’ ranch near Crawford, Texas, and they now have three children: Mila, 6, Poppy, 4, and 8-month-old Hal.

Their love has clearly only grown over time, and all these years later, they’re still exchanging love letters. Jenna shared part of a sweet note she wrote to her husband for Valentine’s Day in February 2019.

“Your love is like the Post-it note with stick figure drawings of ships passing you left for me on the bathroom mirror when I returned home late. I'd been flying most of the day and I was dehydrated, and thirsty for home, for you,” she wrote to her husband. “Your love is like that note. It is simple and solid and thoughtful."

She also shared some sweet words for Henry on Instagram to mark their 10th wedding anniversary in 2018.

“TEN years with this one by my side — could never imagine on that day in May how beautiful life would be,” she wrote in the caption. “Love you H.”