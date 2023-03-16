Jenna Bush Hager and Scarlett Johansson bond over impact of being a twin

Scarlett Johansson and Jenna Bush Hager have something pretty special in common: They're both twins.

While chatting with the star March 16, Jenna said she considers her twin sister, Barbara Pierce Bush, the “biggest gift of my life,” and asked Johansson if she feels the same way about her twin brother, Hunter.

"I’m very close with all of my siblings, but my brother Hunter and I definitely have that unique bond," the 38-year-old said.

Johansson then elaborated on the inexplicable relationship that twins have.

"It’s interesting also how it affects you personally," she said. "You've never been alone, even in utero. You've always had this other soul, this other person with you. And I just think it affects how you move around the world."

Jenna agreed completely and said, "It totally does."

Johansson then spoke proudly of her brother, who runs an organization that provides solar panels to first response stations in Puerto Rico. At this point, Hoda Kotb couldn't help but point out that Jenna's sister is also involved in philanthropic projects.

"I'm always like, 'God...'" Jenna started to say, before Johansson finished her thought.

"I'm always like, 'You're better than all of us!'" the "Black Widow" star said of her brother.

"Yes! I know. Totally," Jenna replied.

Johansson also gushed about her accomplished brother in 2020, telling People she has always admired Hunter’s philanthropic work.

“If there is a truly altruistic person I know in my life, it’s my brother,” she told the outlet. “He reminds me to be a better person all the time. I’m incredibly proud of him.”

Jenna has also been a vocal supporter of her "soul sister" Barbara. The twins recently reunited to attend a childhood friend's wedding.

To celebrate the occasion, both sisters wore yellow dresses. Jenna shared a photo of the pair twinning on Instagram with the caption, "Hey, soul sister! I love you like YELLOW. ☀️☀️."

In October, Jenna was on hand to help Barbara mark her daughter Cora's first birthday.

“She knows how to celebrate,” Jenna said of the 1-year-old.

The twins also got together last summer for a family vacation with their children.

“Magical Maine,” Jenna captioned a series of Instagram photos of the trip.