May 14, 2019, 4:42 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager aren't just friends when the cameras are rolling. The TODAY anchors are true pals off-screen, too.

And they can prove it!

On Tuesday morning, Savannah filled in for Hoda on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna and played a little game with Jenna of know-and-tell — as in each woman shared secrets and spilled details viewers would never know about otherwise.

Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager don't hold back when it comes to sharing secrets. Tyler Essary/TODAY

For instance, "People may not realize that you are a very good interior decorator," Savannah told Jenna, starting things off innocently enough. "Like, you have a real eye for decor, you have a very funky style and you're really good at it. And I wish you'd come over and zhuzh my house and give it a little flair."

That's a sweet secret.

Oh, and she had one more detail to share.

"That leads me to the second thing, I think people will be really surprised, that you are very, very neat," she said. "You're neatnik."

Jenna didn't bother to deny her tidy nature. Instead, her secret about Savannah only served to reinforce that reputation.

The story began when Jenna's neighbors — aka Savannah and her husband, Mike Feldman — needed to use her shower since theirs was out of commission. Jenna was out of town at the time, so it was no big deal at all.

"They texted and said, 'Can we come over and take a shower?' and I said yes," she recalled. Then she noted, "They walked in, and they thought the Nest cam was out."

That story intro prompted Savannah to passionately interrupt Jenna with a cry of, "Nooooooooo! You don't have a Nest cam in your shower, do you?!"

She does not. It was a kitchen security camera she was referring to — and the hilarious recording it captured.

Jenna continued, "I hear Savannah tell Mike, 'Make sure you don't leave anything anywhere. Jenna has a real case of the cleanliness bug. Pick up your towels — Jenna is reeeeally clean!"

It all came rushing back to Savannah, who added, "I go, 'So help me if I see one hair on this floor... We have to keep it clean.' We were on our best behavior."

But Jenna still had one more reveal about the woman she's referred to as her soul-sister, though it was totally unrelated to the previous topic.

"The only other thing (secret) is that you're such a generous friend that you give me all of your leftover bras," Jenna raved.

And when asked if she was wearing one right now, Jenna offered up a hesitant "um," before adding, "yes."

Well! Here's to hoping these two share another tell-all session in the future.