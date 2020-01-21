To the rest of the world, George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush were known as the 41st president and first lady, but to TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager, they were her beloved "Gampy" and "Ganny."

Jenna is sharing the funny stories and wisdom passed to her by those beloved grandparents — as well as her maternal grandparents, Harold and Jenna Welch — in her new book, "Everything Beautiful in Its Time."

The book, which comes out April 21, features a collection of essays by the co-host of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. She shares the lessons she learned from her grandparents that she now applies to her own life as a mother of three children.

Jenna's second daughter, Poppy, 4, is named for George H.W. Bush's childhood nickname, while Jenna herself got her name from her maternal grandmother.

In the book, she reflects on a difficult 2018 in which both paternal grandparents passed away in their 90s, and how she navigated her grief with grace and faith.

"As long as I’m alive, my grandparents will not be forgotten,'' she said. "I hear their voices in the letters they sent me and in my memories. They offer comfort, support, and guidance, and I will listen to them always.”

Jenna Bush Hager's new book shares what she has learned from her beloved grandparents, George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush. Rick Wilking / Reuters

Jenna is a New York Times best-selling co-author of two children's books; one written with her mother, former first lady Laura Bush, and last year's "Sisters First," written with her twin sister, Barbara.

George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, were married for 73 years, making them the longest married couple in presidential history. George Bush Presidential Library and Museum

Reading has always had a central place in Jenna's life. Laura Bush was a public school teacher and librarian who made literacy a focus during her time in the White House. Barbara Bush was also a champion of literacy.

Jenna has also done her part to promote reading. Since March 2019, she has chosen a new book every month to share for the Read With Jenna book club. The club has become a sensation and led Entertainment Weekly to call her the new "book club queen."