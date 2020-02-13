Jenna Bush Hager was asked about her dad's friendship with Ellen. Hear her gracious response

Jenna Bush Hager shared an important message about decency and friendship during a chat with Andy Cohen Wednesday night.

Jenna and Hoda Kotb were guests on Cohen's Bravo show “Watch What Happens Live" when a caller asked how she felt about the controversy that arose last year after her dad, former President George W. Bush, was spotted sitting next to Ellen DeGeneres at a Dallas Cowboys game.

The sight rankled some people on social media. At the time, DeGeneres summed up the criticism this way: "They thought, 'Why is a gay Hollywood liberal sitting next to a conservative Republican president?'"

On "WWHL," Jenna recalled how the fuss occurred just two months after her son was born.

“Well, I had just had a baby, so to be totally honest, I didn’t pay that much attention to it. But I do think that people can have different beliefs and still be friends,” Jenna said.

“I think so, too,” Cohen replied.

“And I also think decency and humanity should be at the basis of all conversations,” Jenna added, prompting a big applause from the audience.

Back in October, DeGeneres addressed the matter on her show after it exploded on social media, saying that she and the former president were friends, despite their differences.

“In fact, I’m friends with a lot of people who don’t share the same beliefs that I have," she said. "We’re all different, and I think that we’ve forgotten that we’re all different.

“But just because I don’t agree with someone on everything doesn’t mean I’m not gonna be friends with them," she added. "When I say be kind to one another, I don’t mean only the people that think the same way you do. I mean be kind to everyone. It doesn’t matter."