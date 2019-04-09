Get the latest from TODAY
Hours before Jenna Bush Hager went on-air for her debut as permanent co-host of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, she found a special gift in her dressing from her predecessor, Kathie Lee Gifford.
Jenna Bush Hager shares the gift Kathie Lee Gifford gave herApril 9, 201902:11
She discovered a beautiful card with “the sweetest things” attached to a jewelry box. Inside was a bracelet that featured Kathie Lee’s signature catchphrase: My joy is non-negotiable.
Jenna said she meant to show it off Monday but forgot after being overcome by all the first-day excitement.
“Kathie has been so gracious, and this is just another example of that,” Jenna said after putting the bracelet on her wrist.
To her credit, Monday was full of surprises for Jenna. Her father, former President George W. Bush, appeared in a video message that left his daughter in tears.
George W. and Laura Bush wish Jenna luck on new chapter with TODAYApril 8, 201901:14
Jenna's mother, former first lady Laura Bush, also sent a recorded message along with Jenna's mother-in-law, Maggie Hager.
Of course, the new fourth hour co-host also was paid a visit in-person by her husband, Henry Hager, and their two daughters, Mila, 5, and Poppy, 3.
Jenna Bush Hager's husband and daughters make a surprise visit!April 8, 201901:03
Hoda Kotb agreed it was all a lot to absorb.
“You were so excited,” she said, and added that she spoke with Kathie Lee to give her a report after the show.
"I said, 'Jenna just knocked it out of the park.'"