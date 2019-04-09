Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 9, 2019, 4:41 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

Hours before Jenna Bush Hager went on-air for her debut as permanent co-host of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, she found a special gift in her dressing from her predecessor, Kathie Lee Gifford.

She discovered a beautiful card with “the sweetest things” attached to a jewelry box. Inside was a bracelet that featured Kathie Lee’s signature catchphrase: My joy is non-negotiable.

Jenna said she meant to show it off Monday but forgot after being overcome by all the first-day excitement.

“Kathie has been so gracious, and this is just another example of that,” Jenna said after putting the bracelet on her wrist.

The bracelet features a phrase Kathie Lee likes to say: My joy is non-negotiable. TODAY

To her credit, Monday was full of surprises for Jenna. Her father, former President George W. Bush, appeared in a video message that left his daughter in tears.

Jenna's mother, former first lady Laura Bush, also sent a recorded message along with Jenna's mother-in-law, Maggie Hager.

Of course, the new fourth hour co-host also was paid a visit in-person by her husband, Henry Hager, and their two daughters, Mila, 5, and Poppy, 3.

Hoda Kotb agreed it was all a lot to absorb.

“You were so excited,” she said, and added that she spoke with Kathie Lee to give her a report after the show.

"I said, 'Jenna just knocked it out of the park.'"