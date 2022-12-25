See adorable family photos from Jenna Bush Hager’s Christmas in Texas

Jenna Bush Hager is having a very merry Christmas in Texas!

The co-host of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna shared a series of photos from her family-filled Christmas Eve celebration in a carousel post on Instagram on Saturday, Dec. 24.

In the first frame, Jenna shared a photo posing with her husband, Henry Hager, and their three children: Mila, 9, Poppy, 7, and Hal, 3. The family of five donned their festive attire, which included a small sparkly Santa hat headband for Mila, a gold leaf crown for Poppy, and a shirt adorned with gingerbread men for Hal.

Jenna shared several more snaps from her family celebration in Texas, including a photo of her three children posing side-by-side. She also added in three hilarious photos of her kids, with each wearing a fake handlebar mustache throughout the evening.

Merry-Mustache-Texas Christmas! Jenna Bush Hager / Instagram

“Merry-Mustache-Texas Christmas,” Jenna captioned the post. “So happy to be with our dearest loves.”

On her Instagram stories, Jenna shared another adorable photo from her family’s Christmas Eve celebration.

In the snap, she captured her three children sitting on the floor in front of the decorated tree, with Mila holding her cousin Cora, the daughter of Jenna’s twin sister, Barbara Bush.

Jenna's family treasures family traditions. Jenna Bush Hager / Instagram

In the weeks leading up to the holiday, Jenna managed get her family in the Christmas spirit with a festive weekend getaway to Maine in early Dec. with her husband and their children as well as her cousins and nieces.

“We got to go to this thing called the Christmas prelude. The whole town is decorated,” Jenna said on TODAY. “There’s all this breakfast with Santa, cookies with Mrs. Claus, house tours, caroling. And we caroled as a family. Fireworks.”

Jenna said the family had “the best time,” and confirmed that they wore coordinating gingerbread onesies the entire time.

“We made an adventure and I have to say, really getting into the spirit of Christmas,” she added.

Jenna also recently shared several of her family’s holiday traditions, including carrying on the legacy of her late grandmother, former first lady Barbara Bush.

“The one tradition that we all had is that my grandmother Barbara needlepointed all of our stockings,” Jenna told TODAY. “I have a needlepointed stocking from her ... and then my kids got one.”

Mila’s personalized stocking, per her request, features a cat while Poppy’s is fittingly adorned with a poppy flower. Though Barbara Bush died at age 92 — a year before Hal was born — Jenna's grandmother had left behind hand-needlepointed Christmas stockings for her future great-grandchildren.

“I couldn’t even believe it,” Jenna said. “She stockpiled a lot for her great-grandchildren. I just imagine her wildly needlepointing. And so even though Hal was born after she passed away, he is always going to have a part of her.”

In addition to the family’s “prized possessions,” Jenna also revealed another Bush family tradition at the holidays: eating Mexican food on Christmas Eve.

“The first year that my husband spent Christmas with my family, he was like, ‘Wait, where’s the ham?’” Jenna said. “He couldn’t believe that’s how we celebrated.”