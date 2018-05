share tweet pin email

Kathie Lee’s guest co-host Friday is Jenna Bush Hager, who is grateful for the outpouring of support she’s received in the wake of the death of her grandmother, former first lady Barbara Bush. Jenna tells KLG that Barbara’s sometimes wicked sense of humor helped prepare her for Kathie Lee’s! “They’re not sharp teeth,” Kathie Lee replies. “They’re actually laminates.”