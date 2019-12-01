Jenna Bush Hager took a moment to acknowledge her grandfather, George H.W. Bush, who passed away one year ago, on Nov. 30, 2018 at the age of 94.

President Bush, known to Jenna and her twin sister Barbara as "Gampy" and "Gamps," was beloved by his granddaughters and great-grandchildren. Jenna posted an old family photo that perfectly captures the warm relationship they shared.

"One year yesterday, we lost our Gamps," Bush Hager, co-host of "TODAY with Hoda and Jenna" captioned the pic of the 41st President of the United States posing with her and her sister as children.

"He is gone but he left behind a family that loves each other— we talked yesterday about how much we love him and each other. He showed us that serving with humility is the best way to serve and that living with kindness and generosity of spirit is the best way to live. We miss you Gampy, but as Mila said yesterday: don’t worry mama, he’s celebrating in heaven with Ganny," Bush Hager wrote, referring to the fact that former first lady Barbara Bush passed away in April 2018, just seven months before her husband. The couple were married for 73 years until her death.

Jenna and Barbara were both greatly influenced by their grandfather — Barbara even chose to marry right after getting engaged to screenwriter Craig Louis Coyne so that her ailing Gamps could attend. He happily attended the nuptials but sadly, passed away soon after.

It's been a big year of change for Jenna Bush Hager as she and husband Henry Hager welcomed their third child, Hal, to the family in August. The two are also parents to daughters Mila, 6, and Poppy 4. Jenna posted a happy photo of their first Thanksgiving as a family of five on Instagram.

"How grateful I am!!!!" she captioned the pic which shows her lovely family gathered in front of the mantle with the girls wearing matching dresses and 4-month-old Hal being held by his dad.

Last week, she posted a selfie with her sister Barbara as the twins celebrated their 38th birthday.

"Another trip around the sun with my sissy!!!" she began the tribute to her close relationship with Barbara, even adding a few throwback pics to her post. The sisters have stuck together through the many ups and downs of life, including the loss of their Gamps.

“First and foremost, he was a great father,” George W. Bush told his daughter around the time of H.W.'s passing. It's clear that the family and all who knew him will work to carry on his legacy and continue to effect positive change in his memory.