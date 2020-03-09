Everyone's totally flipping out for the "Flip the Switch" TikTok challenge these days, and Dr. Mehmet Oz and TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager are no exception.

Just check out this hilarious, deadpan look at what it means to not just dance for the camera ... but dance in the wrong clothes for the camera!

The video, set to Drake's "Nonstop," has us laughing and grooving at the same time.

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie have also flipped out already, but let's face it: The team of Dr. Oz and Jenna might be the winner here.

"The best thing is — it may be the worst, depending on who you're asking — my dress fit him," Jenna said later on while chatting with Hoda about the experience.

"You might have topped J. Lo and A-Rod," quipped Hoda, referring to the "Flip the Switch" video the couple released Sunday.

What do you think?