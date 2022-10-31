See Jenna Bush Hager as Celine Dion for TODAY’s Halloween extravaganza

It's all coming back to us now: That was Jenna Bush Hager dressed as Celine Dion for Halloween on TODAY!

Jenna transformed into the Canadian superstar as part of TODAY's Las Vegas-themed Halloween extravaganza that also included Sheinelle Jones as a showgirl, Willie Geist as Elvis Presley, Craig Melvin as Muhammad Ali, Al Roker as Sammy Davis Jr., and Peter Alexander and Kristen Welker as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who married in Las Vegas earlier this year.

During her costume reveal, Jenna brought the house down as Celine Dion singing her 1996 hit “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now."

"That was my voice," Jenna confirmed to her fellow anchors after the segment aired. "I’m sure I teased some people because I sounded just like Celine.”

Her performance was followed by Carson Daly as Las Vegas icon David Copperfield performing a levitating magic trick with the help of his assistant Adelaide, a.k.a. Dylan Dreyer.

TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie then capped the extravaganza by hanging and spinning from hoops as performers from the famed Cirque de Soleil.

Dion has had a long connection to Sin City. The Quebec-born singer had a 16 year-long residency at Caesars Las Vegas, which ended in 2019, taking the stage over 1,000 times.

She announced a new residency in Las Vegas last May, meant to begin in November 2021. However, in October, Dion said she was delaying the opening of her latest series of shows in Las Vegas because of medical issues that left her unable to perform. “I’m heartbroken by this,” Dion said in a statement at the time.

Dion, 54, drew more than 4.5 million fans to her first two residencies in Las Vegas over a 16-year run at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Jenna did her best impersonation of the "My Heart Will Go On" singer, with some help from costume designer Philip Heckman, wig designer Jodi Mancuso, and the entire hair, makeup and wardrobe departments at TODAY.

Jenna's Celine costume comes a year after she dressed up as a member of the iconic Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders from her beloved hometown NFL team.